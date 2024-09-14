Central Piedmont Focusing On Suicide Prevention

Did you know that suicide is the second leading cause of death among U.S. college students? Every year, approximately 1,100 students lose their lives to suicide. Many students face unseen struggles with mental, emotional, and psychological pain that deeply affect their daily lives.

At Central Piedmont, we want you to know: You don’t have to face this alone. There are resources here to help you through these challenges.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the U.S. Simply dial 9-8-8 to connect with a trained counselor who can provide free emotional support and crisis counseling.

Central Piedmont Counseling Services

For ongoing support, our Counseling Services team is here for all enrolled students, offering in-person and virtual counseling at all campuses. Reach out today to connect with someone who can help:

Call: 704-330-6420

Email: counseling@cpcc.edu



Remember, you matter; help is just a call or message away.

MORE >>>