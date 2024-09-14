Showcase Your Program Through Art At Central Piedmont

Are you ready to let your artistic talent shine? The Gorelick Galleries at our Levine, Cato, and Harper campuses want YOU to transform their display cases into stunning works of art! Whether you’re working toward a degree or certificate, now’s your chance to collaborate, innovate, and showcase the exciting elements of your program through art.

Why participate?

Spotlight your creative side

Collaborate with fellow students

Bring your program’s vision to life

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to get your creative juices flowing!

How to get involved:

Contact Amelia Zytka at Amelia.Zytka@cpcc.edu or Jessica Fletcher at Jessica.Fletcher@cpcc.edu.

MORE >>>