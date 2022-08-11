Central Piedmont Stores Operated By Largest Campus Retailer In North America

As part of Central Piedmont Community College’s new renovations and upgrades on its campuses, including the impressive Parr Center, course materials are more affordable and accessible through Follett Higher Education.

Options include new and used textbooks; digital materials such as eBooks, digital courseware, and Open Educational Resources. Follett is also an innovator with its text rental program, which reportedly can help CPCC students save up to 80 percent compared to purchasing new.

