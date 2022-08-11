JCSU Welcomes Final Round of Golden Bull Academy Students

The New Science Center at Johnson C. Smith University was lit with discussion at noon on Thursday as students and their families gathered to kick off their first full day of the final Golden Bull Academy (GBA) of the summer.

“This is a great institution,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister. “Do not miss the opportunity to engage with the incredible faculty here. The promise we make to you is a mutual promise; you have to do your part!”

