Central Piedmont Students Invited To Transform A CATS Bus

Central Piedmont Community College students, your artistic talent has the spotlight. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is rolling out an exciting opportunity for local artists and designers to champion diversity and cultural inclusion. Here’s your chance to transform a CATS bus into a moving canvas that celebrates Charlotte’s vibrant community.

Why You Should Apply:

Showcase Diversity: Illustrate the rich cultural tapestry of Charlotte.

Be Seen: Your design will travel the city, reaching a wide audience.

Earn and Learn: A $4,000 stipend is up for grabs for your hard work and creativity.

Build Your Portfolio: A unique addition that will stand out in any artist’s collection.

Eligibility:

Open to artists and designers from the CATS service area and those with ties to Charlotte’s indigenous cultures.

We’re casting a wide net: whether you’re an emerging talent or have been historically underrepresented in the arts, this call is for you.

Project Highlights:

Art Budget: $4,000, covering all aspects of the project.

Canvas: The two long sides and back of a CATS bus.

Visibility: The wrapped bus will be a part of CATS’s fleet for about a year.

Key Dates:

Application Period: Feb. 16 – Mar. 17, 2024

Artist Selection: Mar. 18 – Apr. 5, 2024

Design Phases: From conceptualization in April to final file delivery by May 31, 2024

Showcase: The bus hits the streets in June 2024.

Selection Process:

A diverse panel will review submissions, focusing on aesthetic ability, cultural reflection in art, and project management skills.

Scope and Schedule:

Selected artists will develop a conceptual proposal, receive feedback, and refine their designs into final digital files for the bus wrap.

How to Jump In:

Head to the application link by Mar. 17, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EDT. Remember, this is about showcasing qualifications, not submitting design proposals.

Make Your Mark on Charlotte:

This project isn’t just about art; it’s a celebration of our city’s diversity and an invitation for all to contribute to its narrative. Whether you’re driven by the cause, the creativity, or the compensation, we want to see your vision for a more inclusive Charlotte.

Questions? Reach out to Chris Lange, Art in Transit Program Administrator, at clange@charlottenc.gov for more info.

