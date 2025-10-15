Central Piedmont Students Stay Up To Date With NewsBank’s Hot Topics

Stay informed with October’s Hot Topics

Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics — a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments.

What’s covered:

Key global issues

Business and economics

Crime and politics

Science and health

Sports and the arts

Why it matters:

Supports class assignments and research

Offers reliable, curated content

Helps students stay informed on trending topics

Where to find it:

Visit the https://infoweb.newsbank.com page

page Available at all campus library locations, including Central Campus

Check back each month for new updates.

