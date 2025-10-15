Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Central Piedmont Students Stay Up To Date With NewsBank’s Hot Topics

CStandard

Stay informed with October’s Hot Topics 

Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics — a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments. 

What’s covered: 

  • Key global issues 
  • Business and economics 
  • Crime and politics 
  • Science and health 
  • Sports and the arts 

Why it matters: 

  • Supports class assignments and research 
  • Offers reliable, curated content 
  • Helps students stay informed on trending topics 

Where to find it: 

Check back each month for new updates.

