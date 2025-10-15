Central Piedmont Students Stay Up To Date With NewsBank’s Hot Topics
Stay informed with October’s Hot Topics
Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics — a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments.
What’s covered:
- Key global issues
- Business and economics
- Crime and politics
- Science and health
- Sports and the arts
Why it matters:
- Supports class assignments and research
- Offers reliable, curated content
- Helps students stay informed on trending topics
Where to find it:
- Visit the https://infoweb.newsbank.com page
- Available at all campus library locations, including Central Campus
Check back each month for new updates.