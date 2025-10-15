Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Opportunity Available At Central Piedmont

CStandard

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a prestigious, highly selective award for the nation’s top community college students. It provides generous financial support for two to three years to help Scholars complete their bachelor’s degrees at a four-year institution. The application deadline is January 2026. 

What’s included: 

  • Funding for a portion of tuition, living expenses, books, and fees 
  • Personalized college planning and ongoing advising 
  • Access to a supportive community of fellow Scholars 

How to apply: 

  • Use the Common App for transfer — a streamlined way to apply to multiple college programs with one application 
  • Be prepared to submit contact information for faculty and staff who can write strong letters of recommendation 

Who should apply: 

  • Students transferring from community colleges or four-year colleges 
  • Military students, veterans, and their families 
  • Adults beginning or returning to higher education 
  • High-achieving students committed to academics — honors program participation is not required 

This could be you! One of Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars won in 2024, and another student was named a finalist in 2025. This opportunity is within reach. 

MORE >>>