Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Opportunity Available At Central Piedmont
The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a prestigious, highly selective award for the nation’s top community college students. It provides generous financial support for two to three years to help Scholars complete their bachelor’s degrees at a four-year institution. The application deadline is January 2026.
What’s included:
- Funding for a portion of tuition, living expenses, books, and fees
- Personalized college planning and ongoing advising
- Access to a supportive community of fellow Scholars
How to apply:
- Use the Common App for transfer — a streamlined way to apply to multiple college programs with one application
- Be prepared to submit contact information for faculty and staff who can write strong letters of recommendation
Who should apply:
- Students transferring from community colleges or four-year colleges
- Military students, veterans, and their families
- Adults beginning or returning to higher education
- High-achieving students committed to academics — honors program participation is not required
This could be you! One of Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars won in 2024, and another student was named a finalist in 2025. This opportunity is within reach.