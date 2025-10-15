Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Opportunity Available At Central Piedmont

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a prestigious, highly selective award for the nation’s top community college students. It provides generous financial support for two to three years to help Scholars complete their bachelor’s degrees at a four-year institution. The application deadline is January 2026.

What’s included:

Funding for a portion of tuition, living expenses, books, and fees

Personalized college planning and ongoing advising

Access to a supportive community of fellow Scholars

How to apply:

Use the Common App for transfer — a streamlined way to apply to multiple college programs with one application

Be prepared to submit contact information for faculty and staff who can write strong letters of recommendation

Who should apply:

Students transferring from community colleges or four-year colleges

Military students, veterans, and their families

Adults beginning or returning to higher education

High-achieving students committed to academics — honors program participation is not required

This could be you! One of Central Piedmont’s Truist Honors Scholars won in 2024, and another student was named a finalist in 2025. This opportunity is within reach.

