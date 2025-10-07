Central Piedmont Supports Participation In The November 4 Election

Central Piedmont Community College encourages all students and employees to take part in the upcoming municipal elections on Tues., Nov. 4.

Why it matters:

Local elections impact key issues like education, transportation, and public services

Voting is a direct way to shape your community’s future

Your participation helps strengthen civic engagement across campus

Take action:

Register to vote by Fri., Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Make a plan to vote

Encourage others to get involved

You can learn more about registering or updating your voter registration at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering.

Taking a few minutes now to register — and later, to vote — ensures your voice is part of the decisions that shape our communities.

