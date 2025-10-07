Central Piedmont Supports Participation In The November 4 Election
Central Piedmont Community College encourages all students and employees to take part in the upcoming municipal elections on Tues., Nov. 4.
Why it matters:
- Local elections impact key issues like education, transportation, and public services
- Voting is a direct way to shape your community’s future
- Your participation helps strengthen civic engagement across campus
Take action:
- Register to vote by Fri., Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
- Make a plan to vote
- Encourage others to get involved
You can learn more about registering or updating your voter registration at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering.
Taking a few minutes now to register — and later, to vote — ensures your voice is part of the decisions that shape our communities.