Monday, October 6, 2025
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Supports Participation In The November 4 Election

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College encourages all students and employees to take part in the upcoming municipal elections on Tues., Nov. 4. 

Why it matters: 

  • Local elections impact key issues like education, transportation, and public services 
  • Voting is a direct way to shape your community’s future 
  • Your participation helps strengthen civic engagement across campus 

Take action: 

  • Register to vote by Fri., Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. 
  • Make a plan to vote 
  • Encourage others to get involved 

You can learn more about registering or updating your voter registration at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering. 

Taking a few minutes now to register — and later, to vote — ensures your voice is part of the decisions that shape our communities. 

