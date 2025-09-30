Central Piedmont Technology Division Hosts Tech Week Fall 2025
What’s happening:
Central Piedmont’s Technology Division is hosting Tech Week Fall 2025, a weeklong series of in-person and virtual events designed to connect students, faculty, and staff with today’s most exciting tech trends and careers.
From artificial intelligence to robotics and digital inclusion, you’ll get hands-on experiences and hear directly from industry pros.
Why it matters:
Whether you’re exploring a tech career or just curious, this is your chance to:
- Attend expert panels and leadership talks
- Test emerging technologies like drones and cybersecurity simulations
- Learn how to build your own home tech lab
- Network with industry leaders and local employers
- Gain extra credit or essay inspiration from real-world topics
Who should attend:
All Central Piedmont students, faculty, and staff are welcome. Faculty are encouraged to bring their classes!
View the schedule and RSVP here – space is limited.
What to know:
RSVP to receive event links and room locations via email
Event details may change—watch your Central Piedmont email for updates
Some events may be added or updated as schedules evolve