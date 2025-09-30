Central Piedmont Technology Division Hosts Tech Week Fall 2025

What’s happening:

Central Piedmont’s Technology Division is hosting Tech Week Fall 2025, a weeklong series of in-person and virtual events designed to connect students, faculty, and staff with today’s most exciting tech trends and careers.

From artificial intelligence to robotics and digital inclusion, you’ll get hands-on experiences and hear directly from industry pros.

Why it matters:

Whether you’re exploring a tech career or just curious, this is your chance to:

Attend expert panels and leadership talks

Test emerging technologies like drones and cybersecurity simulations

Learn how to build your own home tech lab

Network with industry leaders and local employers

Gain extra credit or essay inspiration from real-world topics

Who should attend:

All Central Piedmont students, faculty, and staff are welcome. Faculty are encouraged to bring their classes!

View the schedule and RSVP here – space is limited.

What to know:

RSVP to receive event links and room locations via email

Event details may change—watch your Central Piedmont email for updates

Some events may be added or updated as schedules evolve

