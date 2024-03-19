Central Piedmont Workshops Boost Academic Success For Students

Elevate your academic strategy with Central Piedmont Community College’s “Study Smarter Not Harder” workshops. Presented by the ACA Department and Mentoring and Coaching, these sessions are designed to boost your study effectiveness and academic success.

Session I: Explore self-awareness as a learner, tackle procrastination, and understand learning styles. Date: Wed., Mar. 20, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Session II: Dive deeper into learning styles, master time management, and apply knowledge to various subjects. Date: Wed., Apr. 3, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Overcash Building, Room 220

Secure your spot by filling out the interest form. Space is limited—act now to claim your seat and transform your study habits.

