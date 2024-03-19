Charlotte Gospel Choir Concert Mar 25

March 25, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Rowe Recital Hall

Directed by Dr. Michael Figgers, the UNC Charlotte Gospel Choir performs music from the gospel music tradition – past and present.

This concert is FREE.

Dr. Michael Figgers is an experienced educator, speaker, author, and a master team-builder. He is a Florida native and former educator in the Florida public school system. Dr. Figgers earned degrees in Music Education from Florida A&M University and Florida State University. After receiving his Ph.D. from Florida State University in 2003, he joined the music faculty of University of North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition, he also served as Director of Music & Ministry Teams in the faith-based community for 16 years. As an experienced educator, and leader of many committees, departments, and teams, Dr. Figgers has mastered the skill of building and developing successful teams that thrive and win. His practical hands-on approach to teambuilding has proven to produce effective results for church staffs, school faculties, sports teams and business teams.

He is in constant demand as a speaker and clinician for workshops, seminars, staff retreats, and conferences.

Dr. Figgers is the author of Characteristics Of An Effective Team Player.

MORE >>>