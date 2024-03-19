Queens University Charlotte Track Star Breaks Record At 49er Classic

The Queens University of Charlotte track and field team ended the 49er Classic with some strong marks, including a win from Lucy Walliker , a record-breaking day from Jakob Nutzel , and multiple top 10 finishes.

Notable Saturday Finishes

In the women’s high jump Group A finals, Lucy Walliker got the first-place finish with a best jump of 1.70m. Sara Sandric also finished fifth in the event with a best jump of 1.65m and Heloise Louiset finished seventh with a best jump of 1.60m.

Jakob Nutzel had a great day in the men's discus as he broke the school record with a best throw of 55.26m.

In the women’s 4x100m relay, the Royals finished 10 th with a time of 49.22. The men also finished 11 th in their 4x100m relay.

To finish out the day, Queens got some more top-10 finishes as the women finished ninth in the 4x400m relay and the men finished 10th in their relay.

“We had a very successful meet with multiple top 10 outdoor marks in school history,” said Coach Dragan Pesic. “The standout moment belonged to Jakob Nutzel, who shattered the school record in discus throw not once, but three times in a single day. It’s a testament to the dedication and talent not only of our athletes but also coaches who work with them as it sets a promising tone for the rest of the season”



The Royals will be in Rock Hill, SC to compete at the Winthrop Adidas Invitational starting Friday, March 22.

