Central Piedmont’s Jahmicah Miller Is Becoming The Youngest Licensed Female Electrician In North Carolina

Jahmicah Miller is setting an inspiring example as she works toward becoming the youngest licensed female electrician in North Carolina. Here’s how her journey unfolded at Central Piedmont and the experiences that fueled her success.

Starting Strong with ROC Program

Jahmicah took advantage of the Rebuilding Opportunities in Construction (ROC) program, a Central Piedmont Career & College Promise pathway focused on construction technologies. Her hard work paid off:

Graduated from Philip O. Berry High School and completed the ROC program in May 2021

Earned 49 college credits—for free!—while gaining hands-on experience

“The knowledge I gained through the ROC program gave me the confidence I needed to serve as an apprentice for a Charlotte area electrical contractor after high school graduation,” Jahmicah shared.

Building Her Career at Central Piedmont

After finishing a company apprenticeship and earning two electrical technology certificates in 2021, Jahmicah decided to return to Central Piedmont:

Culbertson Endowed Scholarship helped her complete an associate degree in electrical system technology

Graduated in spring 2023 and quickly advanced in her career as an Electrical Mechanic

Returned in spring 2024 as an instructor for the ROC program!

“This college has made my goals its goals. I’m honored to be a part of this community,” Jahmicah said.

Prioritizing Family and Giving Back

When her mother faced health challenges, Jahmicah put her plans on hold to prioritize family and community:

Volunteered over 30 hours a month on local disaster relief and faith-based electrical projects across North Carolina

Built new trade skills, including electrical estimating and installation

“Central Piedmont has never questioned my ambition but has always asked how they can support me,” she reflected.

What’s Next?

Jahmicah plans to take her BEEC exam in 2025 and is determined to make history as North Carolina’s youngest licensed female electrician. Her journey shows how determination, skill-building, and a supportive community like Central Piedmont can make anything possible!

