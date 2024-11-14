Central Piedmont Kicks Off 2024-25 Parr Arts and Humanities Series

Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to announce the first event of the 2024-25 Parr Arts and Humanities Series — a captivating performance by the West Virginia Dance Company at the Parr Center Theater! Experience the power of dance that combines stunning light design, visual art, and costumes to create a moving kaleidoscope of color and storytelling.

First Show: Thurs., Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

Second Show: Fri., Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Location: Parr Center Theater, Central Campus

Admission: Free, but registration is required to reserve your spot!

The West Virginia Dance Company performs for tens of thousands annually, delivering thought-provoking art that entertains and inspires. The Parr Arts & Humanities Series brings esteemed artists and authors to Central Piedmont, enriching the campus and the Charlotte community with world-class cultural events.

