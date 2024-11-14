Charlotte Engineering Students Recognized With IFMA Foundation Scholarships

Four William States Lee College of Engineering graduate students were honored with International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Foundation Scholarships at the 2024 IFMA World Workplace Conference held Oct. 9-11 in San Antonio, Texas. These scholarships included a cash award along with fully subsidized travel, registration and participation in the conference.

The following students were recognized for their dedication to the field of facility management and their contributions to advancing industry knowledge and practice:

Nada Aboelmagd ’25 MSCFE

Felix Fiifi Ekuful ’25 MSCFE, ’27 Ph.D. INES

Juliana Somuah ’24 MSCFE, ’27 Ph.D. INES

Nneka Ubi ’24 MSCFE

The students also participated in the Ignite Challenge competition in which groups were given three hours to solve a complex facility management problem and create a 10-minute presentation for other conference attendees and a panel of judges. The winning team included Somuah, who was recognized during the awards luncheon.

