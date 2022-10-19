Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Central Piedmont’s New Theater Opens With Ballet Inc.’s ‘Fall Works’ Nov 4-Nov 6

Ballet Inc.’s 10th Anniversary Season and inaugural season in the Carolinas at Central Piedmont’s New Theater opens with ‘Fall Works’ from November 4 – November 6.

Ballet Inc. has been described by the New York Times as ” Breathtaking … Masters of Dance and the human emotive…”  Critically Acclaimed as “Hard-Hitting…Powerful… Beautiful…” by – Broadway World Dance .

The Fall Works program will include award-winning works ‘El Toro’ & ‘Black Snow’ by Artistic Director Aaron Atkins. In addition, two groundbreaking world premiere works.

