Central Piedmont’s New Theater Opens With Ballet Inc.’s ‘Fall Works’ Nov 4-Nov 6

Ballet Inc.’s 10th Anniversary Season and inaugural season in the Carolinas at Central Piedmont’s New Theater opens with ‘Fall Works’ from November 4 – November 6.

Ballet Inc. has been described by the New York Times as ” Breathtaking … Masters of Dance and the human emotive…” Critically Acclaimed as “Hard-Hitting…Powerful… Beautiful…” by – Broadway World Dance .

The Fall Works program will include award-winning works ‘El Toro’ & ‘Black Snow’ by Artistic Director Aaron Atkins. In addition, two groundbreaking world premiere works.

MORE >>>