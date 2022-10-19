Spring 2023 Data Analytics Symposium At Queens University

The Spring 2023 Data Analytics Symposium is an opportunity for a select group of Queens University of Charlotte’s traditional undergraduate (TUG) students to learn more about using data analytics as a tool, paired with critical-thinking skills, to engage in truth-seeking inquiry.

The Symposium includes a hands-on project in which students will apply their newly acquired data analytics skills to examine an important issue or question.

Students who complete the Symposium will receive a scholarship of $1,000. The Symposium can be taken for 2 hours’ worth of academic credit—the Symposium will be conducted as a hybrid course that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

