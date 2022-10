On Tuesday, the men’s cross country was ranked #27 overall in the USTFCCCA Coaches Poll. With this ranking, the men have achieved their highest ranking in program history. The previous high was in 2021, after the men’s team was ranked 29th overall during the 2020 season that was postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This ranking comes after the team’s fourth place finish at the Panorama Farms XC23 Invitational.

MORE >>>