MSL-Bound Charlotte Athlete Named To College Soccer News Team Of The Week

Senior and Charlotte men’s soccer captain, Sean Suber has been named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week following CLT’s, 3-1, victory over SMU on Saturday night.

Suber was a massive contributor to the Charlotte back line that allowed just four shots on goal across 90 minutes, despite giving up a late consolation goal to the Mustangs.

The Charlotte native was also impactful on the offensive end, tallying a pair of assists in the opening half to help put Charlotte up, 2-0, heading into the halftime break.

