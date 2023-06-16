Central Piedmont’s Spring 2023 Dean’s and President’s Lists

These Central Piedmont Community College students made the lists based on their grades from spring 2023 classes, and took at least 12 credit hours of college-level classes with no Incomplete (“I”) or Withdraw (“W”) grades. They are placed on either the Dean’s list or President’s list based on their grade point average (GPA) for the semester.

Spring 2023 Dean’s List students have achieved a minimum of a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Spring 2023 President’s List students have achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

MORE >>>