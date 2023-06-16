Charlotte All-American At The US Women’s National Softball Team Camp

Charlotte Softball’s first All-American, Bailey Vannoy, is currently at the US Women’s National Softball Team Camp with an eye on being one of the athletes named to the national team. The camp is being held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex and players in this camp will be chosen to compete in future events for the national team during the 2023 season. The athletes will be participating in positional drills and scrimmages at the camp.

“Being able to get the opportunity to come to the national team training week has been the best experience”, said Vannoy. “You’re around the best of the best and just being in the environment just makes you better. I couldn’t be more grateful to be here”.

