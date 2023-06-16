Queens University’s MSFA Program The Only One In North Carolina

Queens University of Charlotte is gearing up to welcome its first cohort of the Master of Science in Finance and Analytics (MSFA) program, a unique collaboration between Queens University and industry partners that will help fill gaps within the finance industry.

The program’s first cohort will begin in August. The MSFA program, the only one of its kind in North Carolina, will teach students to analyze data sets using financial theory and analytical methods while also teaching them to translate data to help businesses make better decisions. Industry leaders from companies such as Accenture, Ally and Bank of America serve on the program’s advisory board.

“We wanted a program that would be marketable, that would be respected by employers and a program that would attract students’ interest,” said Katerina Ivanov, Ph.D., director of the MSFA program. “Banks and other institutions are sitting on these large data sets, and they need people who will be able to analyze these data sets while also telling the story behind the data.”

