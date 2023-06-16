Pfeiffer University Softball Captures USA South Championship

The stars of Pfeiffer University’s 34th softball team had much to celebrate this past spring.

The Falcons’ Emma Chopko ’25 belted a two-run homer in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader in which Pfeiffer swept Greensboro College to capture the USA South Championship. The blast was one of many by Pfeiffer batters during an afternoon that also saw stellar pitching by Pfeiffer’s Kali Morton ’24 over two games.

As USA South champs, the Falcons gained an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament. They would advance to the NCAA Regional Championship game with a 6-3 win over No. 20 Rowan University. That victory forced a second championship game, in which Rowan claimed a 5-3 win.

