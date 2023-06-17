Charlotte 49er Earns 4 All-American Honors This Season

Cam Fisher totaled his third and fourth All-America honors late this week after picking up a Third Team citation from Perfect Game on Thursday and a First Team honor from the ABCA/Rawlings on Friday (June 16).



Fisher is now just the fifth First Team All-American in Charlotte 49ers baseball history, joining Austin Knight (2021), Adam Mills (2007), James Matan, and Bo Robinson (both 1998). Fisher is just the third Niner to earn First Team honors from the ABCA and is the first to do so since Mills’ unanimous First Team All-American season in ’07 (Robinson was First Team ABCA in ’98). Fisher now also joins Robinson, Matan, and Mills as the only CLT players to receive four All-America honors in the same season.



The two All-America awards at the end of this week join his previous two accolades, picking up Second Team honors from both Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA. Fisher also received All-Region honors from the ABCA last week, becoming the 15th All-Region player in program history.

