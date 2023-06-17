Charlotte Soccer Coach Bags Exceptional Recruiting Class

Charlotte 49ers head men’s soccer Kevin Langan has announced a standout 14-player recruiting class that includes a top-notch freshman class, a number of notable four-year transfers and impressive international talent.

“We are excited to welcome the 2023 recruiting class to Charlotte,” Langan said. “This class is a great combination of young exciting talent, International ability and transfers with great college experience. More importantly all of these young athletes display the three behaviors that drive this program: desire to learn, competitiveness and ‘team first attitude.’ A special thanks to (assistant coaches) Charles (Rodriguez) and Shane (Carew) for their incredible recruiting efforts this past year. This is their class. We can’t wait to watch the players wear the green and white jerseys and compete for Charlotte.”

