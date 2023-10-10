Charlotte 49er Fan Created The Normbulance For The Ultimate Tailgating Experience

Rob Dibble ’95 is a die-hard 49er fan, and it shows. In the spirited world of tailgating, this guy is king. His infectious enthusiasm and passion for the Charlotte 49ers have made him a local legend, primarily due to a unique creation — “The Normbulance,” a tricked out former ambulance designed for the ultimate tailgate experience.

During the week, the tailgate titan is founder and CEO of ACE Learning and Consulting, a training and development organization for managers and employers. Dibble frequently partners with UNC Charlotte’s School of Professional Studies and major corporations like Barrings Financial, Continental Tire and Bosch Tools. But on weekends, Dibble exudes Niner pride — ride along as we hear how the Normbulance came to be.

