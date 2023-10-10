Invites Are Out For Central Piedmont’s Business & Accounting Week
You’re invited to participate in a week from Oct. 17-21 of exciting events designed to educate, empower, and engage students for success in the classroom and in the workplace. Plus, meet and mingle with industry experts through panel discussions, participate in Q&A sessions, and learn about unique internship opportunities.
Live events are being held daily on Central Piedmont Community College’s Central Campus and virtually on WebEx.