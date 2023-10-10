Queens University Of Charlotte Triathlon: Champions Of MACTC Olympic Distance 

The Queens University of Charlotte club triathlon team had a great day at the MACTC Olympic Non-Draft Conference Championships. The women brought home the championship and scored 11 points while the men’s team placed second.

“Another day of brutal race conditions for us at Lake Anna,” said Coach Miles Fowler. “I could not be more proud of my team for how they powered through more cold, windy, and rainy conditions. The women’s team, lead today by Senior Jana Millat’s 1st place finish, will bring home another Olympic Distance non-draft conference championship title to QU. Following Jana’s overall win, the day was sealed with our 2nd and 3rd place freshman punch by Clare Dasso and Anna Besenyei, followed by senior, Emma Teneza, in 5th to round out our scorers.”

