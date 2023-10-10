US News & World Report Recognizes Johnson & Wales University Among Best Value Colleges

Each fall, U.S. News & World Report releases its Best Colleges rankings to help students and their families identify the colleges that best meet their needs.

Once again, both Johnson & Wales University campuses have been recognized in multiple categories of this prestigious annual report in recognition of what JWU offers students and their families.

For the 2023-24 academic year, both of JWU’s locations continue to be recognized by U.S. News as Best Value schools. According to the ranking methodology, Best Value colleges are “schools that are above average academically and cost considerably less than many other schools when the financial aid that they dispense in the form of need-based grants and scholarships is taken into account.”

