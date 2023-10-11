Charlotte Alumna Hangs Her Art Inside Vice President Harris’ Residence

Carmen Neely ’12 completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting at UNC Charlotte and within five years, she he was giving solo gallery exhibitions in major U.S. cities like New York and Miami. Since then, she has added Chicago, where she currently lives, Paris and Düsseldorf, Germany, to the growing list.

Most recently, she added the installation of one of her paintings in the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris to her list of accomplishments.

