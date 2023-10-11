Charlotte Belk College Students Connect With Influential Business Leaders

As he joined Belk College of Business Interim Dean Dolly King on stage for a C-Suite Speaker Series chat at UNC Charlotte, Bojangles President and CEO Jose Armario asked the student audience what time it was.

“It’s Bo Time!” students called back with the familiar Bojangles slogan, setting the mood for a candid, wide-ranging conversation on Oct. 3. The speaker series, in its eighth year, offers the opportunity for Belk College students to connect with influential business leaders.

