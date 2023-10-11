Jason Myers Reception At Charlotte’s Lambla Gallery Oct 12

Jason Myers’s works can be found in several museum collections around the country, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Additionally, individual works have been included in numerous museum exhibitions including at the Mint Museum (Charlotte), the Museum de Fundatie/Kasteel het Nijenhuis (Netherlands), and the Cornell Museum (Florida). He is represented by Long-Sharp Gallery (Indianapolis/New York). For this exhibition, Myers turns to himself as the primary subject. The exhibition will highlight a new series of self-portraits lining the walls of the gallery. Mapping technology will be in place to record visitors’ movements throughout the gallery, creating evidence for which painting receives the most attention from viewers. Data will then be collected and stored for use in future map-based installations.

I AM ALGORITHM

August 14 – October 19

Gallery Reception: October 12, 5-7:30pm

