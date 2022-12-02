Charlotte 49er Named to 2022 C-USA All-Academic Team

Charlotte 49ers safety Davondre “Tank” Robinson (Holly Hill, S.C. / Lake Marion) has been named to the 2021 Conference USA all-Academic Football Team.

Robinson, who has received his workplace competencies certificate, owns a 3.8 GPA as an Africana Studies major.



Robinson played in six games this year while battling injuries, making three starts. He collected 25 tackles, including 1.5 TFL and a fumble recovery.



An opening-day starter in 2021, Robinson had two tackles and a pass break-up in the 49ers’ win over Duke before being sidelined with a season-ending injury. He earned a spot on the 2021-22 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

