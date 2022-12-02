UNC Charlotte And Central Piedmont Perform Bizet’s Carmen

UNC Charlotte music students recently performed in a production of Bizet’s Carmen jointly presented by the Central Piedmont Community College Opera Theatre and the UNC Charlotte Department of Music’s Opera Workshop program. Performances took place November 17-20 in the Halton Theater on the main campus of Central Piedmont. Dr. Brian Arreola, director of the Opera Workshop program, conducted.

Twelve UNC Charlotte students performed in Carmen, and several sang lead roles (some roles were double cast): Nicholas Andruzzi (Don José), Maria Chernokhlebova, Daniel Crisostomo, Frida Marmolejos (Carmen), Nicholas Matherly, Bianca Muñoz, Jack Richardson, Delenn Rumbolo (Micaela), Christian Souza (Escamillo), Zach Voigt, Caleb Wilson (Don José), and Tia Wilson.

MORE >>>