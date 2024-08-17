Charlotte Alumna Emily Golden Bumgarner Goes Long For The 2024 Music Educator ​GRAMMY Award

Congratulations to UNC Charlotte Music alumna Emily Golden Bumgarner ‘22 for making it to the *quarter finals* for the 2024 Music Educator ​GRAMMY Award!

Presented by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum, the Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education..

Emily has been the Director of Bands at East Burke High School in Connelly Springs, NC for the past two years, and she is now the new Youth Symphony Conductor for the Western Piedmont Symphony!

In a short time, she has already made a significant impact on her school and students, even winning the “Beginning Educator Excelling” award by Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in 2022.

“I knew that becoming a music educator was exactly where I was being called,” she shared with us. While she was earning her BM in K-12 Music Education at Charlotte, she was also heavily involved in teaching and sharing music to others, including serving as Drum Major and Undergraduate Assistant for the “Pride of Niner Nation” Marching Band as well as the Founding President of The Brass Guild.

“These opportunities within my path of becoming a music educator have led to me witness the special impact music can have on so many different people,” she continued. “It has truly prepared me to help provide this to my own students now and the future ones to come.”

Congratulations Emily on all of your amazing accomplishments!

MORE >>>