Charlotte Alumnus Joins Art Council As Chief Development Officer

UNC Charlotte alumnus Garet Beane ’03 is the new chief development officer for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. In this role, he will oversee a $2.5 million fundraising goal.

Chase Law, president and CEO of Arts Council, said, “Garet has joined us at a great time in our organization’s history as we are evolving and paving the way for the future of this organization and the continued impact on our community. His extensive experience in fundraising and background in community organizations supports our mission, vision and goals for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We are intentionally working to grow our fundraising efforts to allow us to invest even more in the sector and support our strategic vision of using arts, culture and creativity to respond to needs and break down barriers across our community.”

Previously, Beane was chief strategy officer of Smart Start of Forsyth County where he was on the executive leadership team that grew the annual budget from $10 million to $12 million.

