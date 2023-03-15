Charlotte Alumna Conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Charlotte alumna Deepika Dave ’15, recently conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak, which rises to 19,241 feet and is located in Tanzania.

Dave, an engineering graduate and founder of RAYS Global Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an advocate for youth and female empowerment in the U.S. and India.

She loves to inspire youth, and rather than simply advising them — wanted to set an example.

“And for that,” Dave said, “I set myself out of my comfort zone to let them know that if you are determined, motivated and maintain your physical and mental fitness, you can achieve what you want.”

