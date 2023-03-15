Mathematician Alumnus Brings Risk Management To Life At UNC Charlotte

Risk management and data analysis are critical life skills for Grayson Dill ’11, who draws upon these core attributes while scaling mountain summits around the world and working as a wilderness EMT. Along with expertise and drive, they have helped advance his banking career, propelling him to his current position as a risk management leader at Bank of America.

Dill’s expertise and vision have benefited the Charlotte community as he has brought risk management to life in his work as the inaugural mathematician-in-residence in the University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

MORE >>>