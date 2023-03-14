JCSU Esports And Gaming Receives Charlotte Hornets Scholarship

The Esports and Gaming Management Program at Johnson C. Smith University received one of the Hornets Venom GT Scholarships totaling $10,000.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation and Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, presented the check to Adjunct Professor John Cash and Dr. BerNadette Lawson- Williams, professor of Sport Management and advisor and founder of the Esports and Gaming Management Program.

“As Founder and Coordinator of JCSU’s Esports and Gaming Trifecta, the first at an HBCU, I am ecstatic that our program was selected as the recipient of this prestigious award,” said Lawson-Williams. “We immensely appreciate the support that our partners, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and the Hornets Venom GT, have provided our program over the years”

“Our organization has a long-standing relationship with Johnson C. Smith University, and we are proud to support their innovative Esports & Gaming Management program in many ways throughout the year,” added Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack. “Our goal this year in awarding the annual Hornets Venom GT Scholarship to the overall Esports & Gaming Management program is to help support all of the program’s current and future students rather than just one.”

