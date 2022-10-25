Charlotte Announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

The Charlotte 49ers have announced the second class elected to their Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Class includes three legends from the men’s basketball program, the school’s first women’s basketball All-America as well as a pair of alums whose long standing support has helped build the department’s very foundation.

“We are excited to welcome another class of all-time greats into the 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “There are so many individuals that have helped build the foundation of our department and it’s an honor to be able to recognize these amazing Niners. Each in their way has had a huge impact on our program and we are thrilled to welcome them into our Hall of Fame.”

MORE >>>