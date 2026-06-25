Central Piedmont Decreases Student ICM Fees For Fall 2026

Central Piedmont is committed to keeping education affordable while continuing to provide the services and resources students rely on. To support that commitment, two student fees are being updated for fall 2026.

What is changing

The Included Course Materials (ICM) fee covers your required textbooks and course materials. Through this program, materials are provided automatically so you have what you need by the first day of class without purchasing items separately.

The ICM fee will decrease from $28 to $27 per credit hour, and Central Piedmont will continue reviewing course materials and vendor options to help reduce costs.

The College Access, Parking and Security (CAPS) fee supports campus services that keep Central Piedmont safe and accessible, including security, parking and facility access.

Updates on CAPS fees for fall 2026

CAPS (1-8 credit hours) Current: $73 Beginning fall 2026: $80

CAPS (9+ credit hours) Current: $97 Beginning fall 2026: $107

CAPS (continuing education) Current: $12/course Beginning fall 2026: $13/course



Depending on the course load, some students could see an overall cost savings because of these fee changes, while others could see a small increase.

These updates help ensure students have access to course materials on the first day of class, maintain safe and accessible campuses, and keep essential services reliable and compliant.

We appreciate your understanding as we work to support student success and keep costs as manageable as possible.