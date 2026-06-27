JCSU’s Golden Bull Academy Orientation Is One Of The Best In The Nation

This morning, hundreds of incoming students and their families filled Brayboy Gymnasium for Golden Bull Academy — and President Valerie Kinloch opened the day by sharing her own JCSU story before sending students off to find theirs.

One parent put it best: “She didn’t choose JCSU. JCSU chose her.” Turns out, a lot of families feel exactly the same way.

Welcome to the Golden Bull family, Class of 2030.

Johnson C. Smith University’s (JCSU) Golden Bull Academy is the mandatory new student orientation program. It helps incoming students complete university business, register for classes, and connect with faculty before the semester begins.

Golden Bull Academy: Fall 2026 Schedule

The Fall 2026 program features two primary one-day sessions:

GBA 1 : Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 GBA 2: Friday, July 10, 2026 [1]

Financials & Prerequisites

Registration Fee: $250

Prerequisite: You must be officially accepted into JCSU and have a Student ID number before you can register.

Program Features

Participants and their families will complete several core tasks and activities during the orientation, including:

A dministrative Setup: Finalize requirements at the Admissions, Financial Aid, and Student Accounts offices.

dministrative Setup: Finalize requirements at the Admissions, Financial Aid, and Student Accounts offices. Course Registration: Interact with academic advisors and success coaches to choose your fall classes.

Student Life: Tour the campus, get to know the student orientation leaders, and learn how to get involved on campus.

If you would like to proceed: