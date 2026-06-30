Charlotte Nursing’s Florence Okoro Leaves A Legacy Of Unwavering Dedication To Student Success

Florence Okoro, an associate professor in the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing, died June 16, 2026, following a brief illness.

Okoro joined UNC Charlotte in August 2015 as an assistant professor. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing in Nigeria and completed a Ph.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2015. Throughout her tenure, she was a valued member of the School of Nursing community whose contributions to nursing education, scholarship and service had a profound and lasting impact on students, colleagues and the nursing profession.

Okoro’s research focused on chronic illness management, particularly type 2 diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular disease as well as the role of peer and caregiver support in improving patient outcomes. Her scholarship was distinguished by strong international collaborations, with many research projects conducted alongside colleagues across Africa.

More recently, Okoro’s scholarship centered on mentoring and doctoral students’ international learning experiences. She played an instrumental role in developing an ongoing Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) course that brings together doctoral nursing students from universities in three countries, fostering global engagement, cross-cultural collaboration and the exchange of knowledge among future nurse leaders.

“Dr. Florence Okoro exemplified the highest ideals of nursing as an educator, scholar and global health advocate,” said Judith Cornelius, interim director of the School of Nursing. “She was deeply committed to advancing nursing education, promoting global health and mentoring the next generation of nurse leaders. Through her passion for teaching and international collaboration, and an unwavering dedication to student success, she made a lasting impact on our school, our University and the global nursing community. She was a trusted colleague, a compassionate mentor and an inspiring leader whose legacy will continue to influence nursing education for years to come. Our community has lost an extraordinary educator and cherished friend.”

A memorial service celebrating Okoro’s life will be held Friday, July 10, 2026, at 4 p.m. at the Family Life Center, Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 1235 Badger Court, Charlotte, North Carolina.

MORE >>>