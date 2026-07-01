Charlotte’s Favorite And Beloved Economic Forecaster, John Connaughton, Is Mourned

On June 24, UNC Charlotte and the Belk College of Business lost a longtime colleague and respected mainstay of North Carolina economics with the death of John Connaughton.

Not long after Connaughton — who this spring was the University’s longest-serving faculty member — arrived in 1978 as a lecturer in the Department of Economics, he became director of the UNC Charlotte North Carolina Economic Forecast. Through his leadership over more than four decades, Connaughton’s quarterly forecast, which originated as a press release and evolved in 2001 into a live event held at a number of recognizable Charlotte locations, has been hosted since 2011 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City. No matter the format, the economic forecast has provided business leaders and policymakers from across the Carolinas with reliable, in-depth and data-supported analysis of the region’s economic conditions that they can trust to make informed decisions.

A worthy legacy

Regarded as North Carolina’s foremost resource for dependable economic research and reputable interpretation of state and regional economic health, Connaughton’s economic forecast laid the foundation for the North Carolina Economic Impact Center recently launched at UNC Charlotte. Economic forecast events will continue under the auspices of the center, with the September 2026 presentation to be dedicated to Connaughton’s memory.

“For 45 years, John served as director of the economic forecast, transforming complex economic data into accessible, actionable insights for businesses, policymakers and communities across our region,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, who served with Connaughton on the faculty and from 2020-23 as dean of the Belk College of Business. “Through his fine work, he helped establish UNC Charlotte and the Belk College of Business as trusted leaders in economic forecasting, and I am confident that thousands of business decisions throughout the Charlotte region were informed by his expertise. His influence extended well beyond our campus.”

Expert through action

Connaughton’s distinctive ability to explain intricate economic concepts for consumer understanding made him a popular and consistently sought-after expert by national, state and local media outlets, notably during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 global pandemic. Frequently interviewed by Business North Carolina, Carolina Business Review, Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Business Journal and other publications, Connaughton also lent his expertise on radio and television, including as a repeat panelist on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” and for economic news and commentary on WRAL TV and Spectrum News in Raleigh. He was a featured panelist for the premiere of “PBS Carolina Business Review” in 1991 with moderator Chris Willam as well as its finale in December 2025, with additional appearances throughout the program’s 30-year run.

“John Connaughton was a best friend of North Carolina journalists for a generation,” said David Mildenburg, editor of Business North Carolina. “He was invariably helpful in explaining economic trends and issues in a forthright, clear manner; he took time to respond to calls, sometimes at inconvenient moments. His passion for his work was inspiring. And I loved his devotion to UNC Charlotte, which he represented with enthusiasm.”

Grounded credentials

Key career milestones — while teaching more than 6,000 students through 278 course sections — include promotions to assistant professor in 1981, associate professor in 1984 when he also received tenure, professor of economics in 1991 and professor of financial economics in 2010, and appointment as coordinator of the Master of Science in Economic and Finance program in 1998.

Connaughton earned a B.S. in economics from Boston State College, and an M.A. and a Ph.D., both in economics, from Northeastern University. A prolific publisher, he penned or co-authored more than 30 articles in scholarly journals and more than 50 works for other publications. His study on the Superconducting Super Collider is cataloged in the United States Library of Congress. Funding for research came from agencies that include the State of North Carolina, North Carolina Policy Collaboratory, North Carolina Departments of Commerce, Revenue and Transportation, and Charlotte Arts & Science Council. Connaughton was a member of the Southern Regional Science Association, for which he served as president in 2009-10 and the National Association of Business Economics, where he was president of the North Carolina chapter in 1993.

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