NYT Bestselling Author At Queens UIniversity Charlotte Nov 17

The Queens University of Charlotte’s English Department is proud to present Queens alumnus Chuck Wendig ’98, the New York Times bestselling author of Wanderers, The Book of Accidents, and more than two dozen other books for adults and young adults.

A finalist for the Astounding Award and an alum of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, he has also written comics and games, and for film and television. He’s known for his popular blog terribleminds and books about writing such as Damn Fine Story. He lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his family.

