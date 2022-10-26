Career Development Week At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College’s Career Development Week, hosted by The Office of Mentoring and Coaching in conjunction with Career Services, will be held on November 1-3, 2022, during National Career Development Month.

The events planned for this week are designed to offer students opportunities to learn about professional development topics and experiences. Sessions will include workshops on using LinkedIn, resume development, mock interviews, employer panels, and a meet and greet.

Career Development Week events will gather employers from different industries to engage and share professional insight and information with students. Employers will speak about current employment opportunities at their companies as well as discuss the skills necessary to be successful in this current job market.

