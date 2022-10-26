Vice Chancellor Appointed At UNC Charlotte

Alicia Bertone, DVM, Ph.D., has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNC Charlotte. She will begin her duties Jan. 3, 2023. Bertone, a prolific biomedical researcher and veterinarian, joins Charlotte from The Ohio State University, where she most recently served as interim associate vice provost of strategic data and analysis.

“I am pleased to welcome our University’s next provost, Dr. Alicia Bertone. Her career has demonstrated her deep understanding of the important intersection of interdisciplinary research, data integration, recruitment and academic excellence as integral for a university’s success,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Charlotte has an ambitious 10-year strategic plan ahead of us to achieve top-tier research status, and I am confident Dr. Bertone will bring vision, tenacity and innovation to help make our plans a reality.”

