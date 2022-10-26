10 Outstanding UNC Charlotte Alumni Recognized In Ceremony

UNC Charlotte’s young alumni are making advances in their fields and communities. Ten outstanding alumni were recognized at the fifth annual 10 Under Ten Awards ceremony sponsored by the UNC Charlotte Young Alumni Chapter Thursday, Oct. 20. The ceremony, which was part of Niner Nation Week and Homecoming 2022, was held at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

The 10 Under Ten Awards recognize alumni who have graduated within the past 10 years and who are succeeding in their professional lives and are actively involved in community volunteerism and philanthropy.

