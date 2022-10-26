Davidson College is #1 and Queens University #2 in Charlotte Metro

A college degree can help secure employment and keep you ahead of the competition. And though success ultimately rests on students’ own determination and performance, the quality of the schools they choose can certainly have an impact. However, attending higher education requires more than just the grades to get in. You’ll also need the financial resources to attend. On average, tuition and room and board at a four-year college costs around $23,000 – $52,000 per year. It varies depending on the school’s public or private status and whether it’s in-state. For those prices, students want to know they are getting a good deal.

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

According to WalletHub, Duke University is ranked #1 as the top-performing school at the lowest possible cost in North Carolina and the Southern Region. UNC-Chapel Hill followed with a #2 ranking for North Carolina.

In the Charlotte Metro area, Davidson College and Queens University of Charlotte placed #1 and #2 respectively.

