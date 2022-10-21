Artist Talk With Sabine Gruffat At Davidson College Oct 25

Sabine Gruffat is a digital media artist and award-winning filmmaker. Her creative work includes experimental video and animation, media-enhanced performance, participatory public art, and immersive installation.

Sabine’s films and videos have screened at festivals worldwide including the Image Forum Festival in Japan, The Ann Arbor Film Festival and Migrating Forms in New York. Her feature essay films I Have Always Been A Dreamer and Speculation Nation have screened internationally including at the Viennale, MoMA, Cinéma du Réel at the Centre Pompidou, and The Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival.

Sabine teaches film and animation at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

